Sunjay Kapoor obit: Polo enthusiast who galvanised Sona Comstar's fortunes

In New Delhi’s Connaught Place lies Kapur Di Hatti, an upscale jewellery store that has its origins in Lahore. The store’s eponymous owner was Surinder Kapur, whose son Sunjay, built a ₹4,500-crore auto components company named Sona Comstar.

Sunjay, a prominent figure in India’s automotive industry, passed away in the UK on Thursday. He was 53.

According to reports, Sunjay, a polo enthusiast, died of a cardiac arrest after reportedly swallowing a bee while playing a polo game.

The Gurugram-based company confirmed the news in a statement on Friday, remembering Kapur as a “visionary leader who played a pivotal role