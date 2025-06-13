Friday, June 13, 2025 | 08:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Sunjay Kapoor obit: Polo enthusiast who galvanised Sona Comstar's fortunes

Sunjay Kapoor obit: Polo enthusiast who galvanised Sona Comstar's fortunes

Kapur was playing polo when reportedly a bee flew into his mouth triggering complications that led to a cardiac arrest and his death

Sunjay Kapur
premium

Under Sunjay's leadership, Sona Comstar evolved into a global auto-tech powerhouse. The Gurugram-based company currently has 12 manufacturing facilities with over 6,300 employees across India, China, Mexico, Serbia, and the US, with its revenues touching ₹4,467 crore. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Shine JacobSamie Modak Chennai/Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In New Delhi’s Connaught Place lies Kapur Di Hatti, an upscale jewellery store that has its origins in Lahore. The store’s eponymous owner was Surinder Kapur, whose son Sunjay, built a ₹4,500-crore auto components company named Sona Comstar.
 
Sunjay, a prominent figure in India’s automotive industry, passed away in the UK on Thursday. He was 53.
 
According to reports, Sunjay, a polo enthusiast, died of a cardiac arrest after reportedly swallowing a bee while playing a polo game.
 
The Gurugram-based company confirmed the news in a statement on Friday, remembering Kapur as a “visionary leader who played a pivotal role
Topics : sunjay kapur BEE Sona Group
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon