TCS not dependent on H-1B visas, can survive without them: CEO Krithivasan

India’s largest information technology (IT) services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been in the news for the past three months, first for laying off around 12,000 employees and more recently over the H-1B visa issue. In an interview with Shivani Shinde in Mumbai, Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan discusses the layoffs, visa challenges, AI strategy, and the company’s next major focus on data centres. Edited excerpts:

You mentioned that TCS performed well in the second quarter despite macro challenges, yet uncertainty persists. How do you see the next two quarters shaping up?

There is a small positive bias, as