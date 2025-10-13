Monday, October 13, 2025 | 12:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / TCS not dependent on H-1B visas, can survive without them: CEO Krithivasan

TCS not dependent on H-1B visas, can survive without them: CEO Krithivasan

H1B is now far less of a retention policy than it once was, and we should not be assessing today's scenario through yesterday's lens

K Krithivasan, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
premium

K Krithivasan, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s largest information technology (IT) services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been in the news for the past three months, first for laying off around 12,000 employees and more recently over the H-1B visa issue. In an interview with Shivani Shinde in Mumbai, Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan discusses the layoffs, visa challenges, AI strategy, and the company’s next major focus on data centres. Edited excerpts:
 
You mentioned that TCS performed well in the second quarter despite macro challenges, yet uncertainty persists. How do you see the next two quarters shaping up?
 
There is a small positive bias, as
Topics : TCS Q&A H-1B visas Tata Consultancy Services artifical intelligence
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon