Three senior executives resign from Akasa Air amid leadership churn

Akasa Air, the low-cost Indian carrier launched in August 2022, is witnessing a churn in its senior leadership, with one executive already exiting the firm to join Air India earlier this month, and two others currently serving notice period after resigning, Business Standard has learnt.

Rishabh Dev, head of long-term operations, strategy, excellence and planning, is among those stepping down. Dev joined Akasa Air shortly after its launch and was head of strategy in the office of chief executive officer. Prior to Akasa, he worked with Adani Airports as assistant general manager for growth and strategy from January 2021 to