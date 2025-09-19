Urban Company CEO says IPO success is 'Day Zero' for home services giant

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, chief executive and co-founder of Urban Company, returned to his Gurugram office just days after the home services platform's blockbuster initial public offering raised ₹1,900 crore and achieved a market capitalisation of ₹23,987 crore. The 38-year-old entrepreneur’s company became the most subscribed large IPO of 2025, receiving bids 104 times the offer size within hours of opening.

Urban Company’s public debut comes as India’s home services market—currently 99 per cent offline and unorganised—presents a ₹8.5 lakh crore opportunity by 2030. The company, which turned profitable in fiscal 2025 after years of losses, operates across 47 Indian cities