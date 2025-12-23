Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 07:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / We are seeing good uptick in demand for tyres after GST reduction: MRF MD

We are seeing good uptick in demand for tyres after GST reduction: MRF MD

MRF vice-chairman Arun Mammen on GST-led demand revival, natural rubber challenges, EV-driven tyre innovation and how currency swings are reshaping the tyre industry

Arun Mammen, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, MRF
premium

Arun Mammen, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, MRF

Shine Jacob Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chennai-based MRF, one of the largest tyre manufacturers in India, is among the most expensive stocks in the country. Company vice-chairman and managing director Arun Mammen, in an interview with Shine Jacob in Chennai, talks about the impact of goods and services tax (GST) reforms on tyre demand, along with the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, among other issues. Edited excerpts: 
 
You took charge as new chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA). From the industry point of view, how do you see demand for natural rubber, and ATMA's dream plantation project?
 
Overall, the demand in the tyre industry is
Topics : MRF Tyre industry Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association rubber
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon