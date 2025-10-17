Friday, October 17, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
We're building global innovation bridge between St Louis and India: Bio-STL

Bio-STL and AgVaya launch Global AgXelerate to connect Indian agri-tech and bioscience startups with global markets and investment opportunities

(L-R) Donn Rubin: Founding President and CEO, Bio-STL, Vijay Chauhan, Global Lead, BioSTL & Ram Kaundinya, founder of AgVaya
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Bio-STL, a not-for-profit organisation based in St. Louis, has been at the forefront of nurturing bioscience and agri-tech innovation for over two decades. It recently collaborated with India-based advisory firm AgVaya to jointly launch a global collaboration platform called Global AgXelerate, aimed at bridging the gap between innovation and global markets in food and agriculture.
 
AgVaya was founded by industry leaders to fill the critical need for practical, sustainable solutions in agriculture and food businesses — going beyond conventional advice to driving real transformation.
 
In this interaction, Bio-STL’s founding president and chief executive officer (CEO) Donn Rubin and its global
