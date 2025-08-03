Aster DM sees potential to grow oncology's share to high teens: Moopen

In a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, operational efficiency, technological advancement, and patient-centric models are a major focus. Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, in a video interview with Aneeka Chatterjee, sheds light on how her firm is driving improvements in average length of stay (ALOS) through a combination of clinical innovation. Edited excerpts:

How an improved ALOS is impacting patient outcomes, and what strategies are in place to sustain this momentum?

We monitor the average length of stay (ALOS) very closely, not just from an operational efficiency perspective, but more importantly, in terms of patient outcomes. Several