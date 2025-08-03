Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / People / Aster DM sees potential to grow oncology's share to high teens: Moopen

Aster DM sees potential to grow oncology's share to high teens: Moopen

One of our key initiatives has been establishing organ-specific surgical teams across specialties such as head and neck, breast, gynecology, urology, and oncology, says Moopen

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare India
premium

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare India

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, operational efficiency, technological advancement, and patient-centric models are a major focus. Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, in a video interview with Aneeka Chatterjee, sheds light on how her firm is driving improvements in average length of stay (ALOS) through a combination of clinical innovation. Edited excerpts:
 
How an improved ALOS is impacting patient outcomes, and what strategies are in place to sustain this momentum?
 
We monitor the average length of stay (ALOS) very closely, not just from an operational efficiency perspective, but more importantly, in terms of patient outcomes. Several
Topics : Aster DM Healthcare healthcare
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon