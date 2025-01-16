We should end Q4FY25 on a robust note: HDFC Life MD & CEO Vibha Padalkar

The new surrender value norms, which came into effect at the start of the third quarter (Q3) of 2024-25, were expected to impact insurers’ margins. However, HDFC Life Insurance Company has successfully protected its margin through a series of strategic measures. Following the earnings announcement, the company’s share price closed nearly 8 per cent higher than the previous day's close. VIBHA PADALKAR, managing director and chief executive officer, spoke to Subrata Panda about how the company managed to maintain its margins and its preparations to end this financial year on a strong note. Edited excerpts:

Despite the surrender value norms