Albertsons looks to make in India for the global market: Sunil Gopinath

Gopinath talks about his strategies and priorities as Albertsons plans to hire about 1,000 employees in the next 18 months and what will fuel the next phase of GCC growth in the country

Avik Das
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Albertsons, one of the largest US food and drug retailers, has appointed Sunil Gopinath to head its global capability centre (GCC) in India. Gopinath, who takes charge in September, joins from Rakuten, where he led the Japanese e-commerce giant’s India centre for nearly a decade. Albertsons, which operates 2,200 stores, is known for brands such as Safeway, Vons, ACME, and Kings Food Markets. In an exclusive video interaction with Avik Das, Gopinath talks about his strategies and priorities as Albertsons plans to hire about 1,000 employees in the next 18 months, and what will drive the next phase of GCC
