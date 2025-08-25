Albertsons looks to make in India for the global market: Sunil Gopinath

Albertsons, one of the largest US food and drug retailers, has appointed Sunil Gopinath to head its global capability centre (GCC) in India. Gopinath, who takes charge in September, joins from Rakuten, where he led the Japanese e-commerce giant’s India centre for nearly a decade. Albertsons, which operates 2,200 stores, is known for brands such as Safeway, Vons, ACME, and Kings Food Markets. In an exclusive video interaction with Avik Das, Gopinath talks about his strategies and priorities as Albertsons plans to hire about 1,000 employees in the next 18 months, and what will drive the next phase of GCC