Zostel charts int'l expansion, in talks to bring in strategic investors

India’s largest chain of backpackers’ hostels Zostel is looking to bring in strategic investors as it expands its presence in India as well as global markets, including the US and Southeast Asia.

Zo World, the parent company of Zostel, is targeting revenues of ₹1,500 crore at gross level for 2025-26 (FY26) at a margin of 25 per cent, more than 7x of ₹200 crore it clocked in FY25, while restructuring the segments it operates in, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aviral Gupta told Business Standard in an exclusive interaction.

“We’re in talks with private equity players outside India as