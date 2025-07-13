Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Q1 results preview: Low volumes, discounts may have dented auto margins

Q1 results preview: Low volumes, discounts may have dented auto margins

Downside risks from rare-earth magnets an overhang for the sector

used cars
premium

Volume growth remained a challenge in Q1FY26. Motilal Oswal said that auto OEMs under its coverage universe have posted 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y volume growth overall.

Sohini Das Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The first quarter (Q1) performance of auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in 2025-26 (FY26) is likely to be impacted by factors like muted volumes, commodity inflation, shortage of rare-earth magnet components, discounts and dent on exports due to the Iran-Israel conflict.
 
Analysts feel that revenue growth for OEMs is likely to be in the range of 4-8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), varying with the coverage mix. And, margins are likely to taper owing to commodity inflation, negative operating leverage, and changes in regulatory norms.
 
Axis Securities said in its report that it expects the revenue for its OEM coverage universe
Topics : Auto industry automobile manufacturer corporate earnings Q1 results Auto Preview Industry Report
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon