Consumer verticals, new energy scale-up key growth drivers for Reliance

Barring the upstream business vertical, most segments of the country’s largest listed company by market capitalisation, Reliance Industries (RIL), performed in line with or beat estimates in the March quarter (Q4FY25). The key takeaway was the strong performance of the retail vertical, which, coupled with the digital business, powered the 3.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in operating profits at the consolidated level.

The consumer businesses were thus able to offset the 10 per cent operating profit decline in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment. Given the recovery in retail, the recent recovery in petchem margins, and the scale-up in