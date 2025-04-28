Can RIL stock hit ₹ 2,000-mark post Q4 results in 12 months? Trading view

Reliance Industries (RIL) stock rallied over 3 per cent to a high of ₹ 1,340, and then quoted around ₹ 1,326 in early trade on Monday as investors cheered better-than-expected Q4 earnings. The trading volume, too, was brisk at the counter with more than 3.3 million shares changing hands at the NSE counter in the first 3 minutes of trade. The Mukesh Ambani-led oil-retail-telecom conglomerate - Reliance Industries - reported a 2.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹ 19,407 crore for the quarter ended March 2025; backed by a 10.5 per cent YoY growth in revenue at ₹ 2,61,388 crore. RIL numbers were much higher compared to Bloomberg analysts' poll expectations. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company's net profit was up 4.7 per cent, and income up 8.9 per cent. READ MORE Meanwhile, on the stock exchanges - the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) - RIL stock has performed in line with the two benchmark indices. The stock has gained 8.3 per cent in the last two months, as against a near 9 per cent rally in the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty since the end of February 2025. READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY HERE On the BSE, the stock thus far has hit a 52-week low of ₹ 1,115.55 on April 7, 2025, and a 52-week high at ₹ 1,608.95 on July 8, 2024 - which is also the life-time high. The long-term chart shows that the recent 2-month rally has come after a 4-month long consolidation around a very important long-term trend line support - a key technical indicator that the stock has been respecting since May 2014. The monthly super trend line support now stands at ₹1,192 levels. Despite interim dips below the same RIL stock has successfully managed to hold above this level on a monthly closing basis. ALSO READ: Sensex likely to swing in 2,000-pt range this week; Nifty eyes 24,800 Now with RIL posting solid Q4 results, can the stock outperform the market and break free from here on? Can RIL stock hit the ₹ 2,000-mark in the next one year? Here's what the technical charts suggest.