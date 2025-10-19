Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 10:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Q2 early-bird results show an uptick in corporate revenue, earnings growth

Q2 early-bird results show an uptick in corporate revenue, earnings growth

Recovery in revenue and profit growth led by companies in cyclical sectors

Early Q2FY26 results show India Inc back on a growth track, with Reliance, JSW Steel, UltraTech, and HDFC Bank driving the recovery amid double-digit revenue gains | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Early-bird results for the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26) indicate an uptick in corporate revenue and earnings growth, after a sharp deceleration in the June quarter. 
The recovery has been led by companies in cyclical sectors such as Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, and HDFC Bank. Overall top-line growth was also boosted by food delivery and quick-commerce player Eternal, which more than doubled its revenues following the acquisition of Blinkit. 
Companies in the information technology (IT) services sector, including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech, reported another quarter of single-digit growth in both revenue and earnings. Early bird
