Q2 early-bird results show an uptick in corporate revenue, earnings growth

Early-bird results for the September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26) indicate an uptick in corporate revenue and earnings growth, after a sharp deceleration in the June quarter.

The recovery has been led by companies in cyclical sectors such as Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement, and HDFC Bank. Overall top-line growth was also boosted by food delivery and quick-commerce player Eternal, which more than doubled its revenues following the acquisition of Blinkit.

Companies in the information technology (IT) services sector, including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech, reported another quarter of single-digit growth in both revenue and earnings.