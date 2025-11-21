Strong guidance positive for Shriram Finance on robust Q2 performance

Strong guidance positive for Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance (SHFL) posted a beat on estimates for Q2FY26, with good growth and improved asset quality. There was improved net Stage-3 and reduced non-performing loans or NPLs. Credit cost remains moderate at well under 2 per cent of averaged assets under management (AUM), which is the guidance target for FY26.

The guidance was confident and stable for volume growth driven by market share gains and hopes of better demand in H2FY26. While AUM growth guidance is unchanged at 15 per cent, management believes AUM growth for FY26 would surpass guidance.

AUM growth was