Friday, November 21, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Strong guidance positive for Shriram Finance on robust Q2 performance

Strong guidance positive for Shriram Finance on robust Q2 performance

Shriram Finance delivered a better-than-expected Q2FY26, with stronger margins, stable credit costs, and improving vehicle and MSME trends, supporting a confident outlook for the rest of the year

Shriram Finance
premium

On financial performance, net interest income or NII was up 4 per cent Q-o-Q and 12 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,270 crore.

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Strong guidance positive for Shriram Finance
 
Shriram Finance (SHFL) posted a beat on estimates for Q2FY26, with good growth and improved asset quality. There was improved net Stage-3 and reduced non-performing loans or NPLs. Credit cost remains moderate at well under 2 per cent of averaged assets under management (AUM), which is the guidance target for FY26.
 
The guidance was confident and stable for volume growth driven by market share gains and hopes of better demand in H2FY26. While AUM growth guidance is unchanged at 15 per cent, management believes AUM growth for FY26 would surpass guidance.
 
AUM growth was
Topics : Company News Q2 results Shriram Group
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon