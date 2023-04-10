close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Nifty50 firms may show 15.6% earnings growth, say brokerages; revenue growth to disappoint

Krishna Kant Mumbai
Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings

Photo: Shutterstock

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 10:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Brokerages expect India Inc to report an upturn in earnings for the March quarter of 2022-23, after a relatively muted showing in the previous two quarters. This growth is expected to be led by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) companies, FMCG firms, and automobile makers.
The combined net profit of the Nifty50 companies (excluding Adani Enterprises) is expected to have grown 15.6 per cent to Rs 1.77 trillion in Q4FY23, from Rs 1.53 trillion a year ago. The index companies’ combined net profit was up 9.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q3FY23 and 1.4 per cent YoY in Q2FY23.

Brokerages, however, expect companies to report a further slowdown in revenue growth due to sluggish aggregate demand and a decline in commodity prices, which adversely affects price realisations of firms in the mining & metals and oil & gas space.
These Nifty50 companies may report 12.5 per cent YoY growth in net sales (net interest income in case of lenders) in Q4FY23 to Rs 13.69 trillion in Q4FY23, against Rs 12.17 trillion a year ago.

Earnings estimates suggest that brokerages are betting on the margin expansion for manufacturers in the fourth quarter of FY23 -- amid a decline in commodity and energy prices -- to more than offset the slowdown in revenue growth. The Street expects banking and non-banking lenders to continue to deliver strong growth in top line and net profit in the fourth quarter, just like they did in the first nine months of FY23. 
The combined net profit of 11 BFSI firms that are part of the Nifty50 is expected to have grown 32.3 per cent to Rs 56,824 crore in Q4FY23, from Rs 42,939 crore a year ago; their net interest income, brokerages expect, to have grown 29.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1.82 trillion in Q4FY23, from Rs 1.4 trillion in Q4FY22.

Also Read

TCS Q2 result: Brokerages upbeat on margin improvement; macro risks remain

HCL Tech Q2 preview: Margins to improve QoQ; revenue may rise up to 20% YoY

Little to cheer for in Q3 early bird results; non-BFSI companies lag

Wipro Q2 preview: Revenue may jump 17% YoY; profit seen dropping up to 6%

Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts

At 19%, BoB's loans grew faster than overall banking system in FY23

Tata Motors posts 8% jump in group global wholesales in January-March

Macrotech sells properties worth Rs 12,064 cr in FY23, sales rise 34%

Tata Steel output grows 3% to 7.77 MT in Q4; sales fall 3.43% to 7.59 MT.

India's Godrej Consumer Products estimates double-digit Q4 sales growth


In all, BFSI companies are likely to account for 58 per cent of incremental growth in corporate earnings in Q4FY23.
Excluding BFSI companies, the combined net profit of the rest of index companies might have grown 9.1 per cent to around Rs 1.2 trillion in the January-March 2023 period from Rs 1.1 trillion a year ago, according to brokerages.

chart
In contrast, the combined net profit of non-BFSI companies had declined on a year-on-year basis in Q2FY23 and Q3FY23. FMCG companies and automakers are likely to be the biggest earnings drivers in the non-BFSI space, followed by IT services exporters, such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and HCL Technologies.

The analysis is based on Q4FY23 earnings estimates from multiple brokerages, including Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Kotak Institutional Equity, Elara Securities, and Bloomberg Consensus Estimates.
Estimates are for 49 of the Nifty50 companies, excluding Adani Enterprises, which is not widely tracked by brokerages.

These brokerages, however, don’t see a secular and broad-base growth in corporate earnings. “Earnings performances for both MOFSL Universe and Nifty in Q4FY23 are likely to be lopsided and led by a few heavyweights. Five companies within the MOFSL Universe (SBI, IOC, BPCL, IndiGo, and Tata Motors) are expected to contribute 72 per cent of the incremental YoY accretion in earnings. Similarly, within the Nifty, five companies (SBI, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Tata Motors, and BPCL) are likely to contribute 82 per cent of the incremental YoY accretion in earnings,” write analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in their earnings preview for Q4FY23.
The brokerage expects its universe earnings to rise 15 per cent YoY. For Nifty earnings, the expectation is 14 per cent YoY growth in Q4FY23.

Earnings growth, according to MOSL, would be fuelled by the BFSI and auto sectors, which have likely witnessed a rise 37 per cent and 70 per cent YoY, respectively, and contributed 70 per cent and 20 per cent to incremental YoY earnings for the MOFSL Universe in the March 2023 quarter. The IT services, FMCG (consumer), and oil & gas sectors are expected to post 11 per cent, 10 per cent, and 16 per cent YoY growth in earnings, respectively.
Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equity are relatively conservative in their earnings estimates. “We expect the net income of the KIE universe to increase 6.5 per cent YoY and 17 per cent QoQ in Q4FY23. We expect net income of (1) automobiles (improvement in PV and CV volumes, margin

improvement for OEMs) and (2) banks (strong loan growth, stable NIMs and steady asset quality) to increase sharply YoY, but the net income of metals and mining (lower commodity prices, weak realisations) is likely to decline sharply YoY,” write Sanjeev Prasad, Sunita Baldawa, and Anindya Bhowmik of Kotak Institutional Equity (KIE) in their earnings preview.
Topics : India Inc | Q4 Results | Brokerages | corporate earnings

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Indian pharma market back to pre-Covid level in FY23, says report

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
1 min read
Premium

Next Orbit to sell its entire stake in ISMC to Delhi-based B C Jindal group

Semiconductors
4 min read
Premium

Want to make India an engineering and manufacturing hub: Legrand Group CEO

Benoît Coquart, CEO, Legrand Group
4 min read

LTIMindtree delays onboarding and extends training for assessment

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
5 min read
Premium

CMS Info Systems aims 3 times revenue of Rs 5,000-crore by FY30

Rajiv Kaul, CMS Info Systems executive vice chairman & CEO
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

L&T is lowest bidder for New Delhi station revamp with Rs 8,740 cr offer

Larsen and Toubro
4 min read

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Image
4 min read
Premium

RIL sets sights on frozen food market, takes another bite at dairy

milk
4 min read

GAIL Gas Ltd announces reduction in prices of CNG, PNG by upto Rs 7

GAIL
2 min read

Tata insurance arm, others to provide $10-billion cover to Air India

Air India
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon