close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Early birds' Q2 profit soars, revenue growth slowest in 11 quarters

Earnings up 21.8% Y-o-Y; top line a worry

Q2 earnings, Q2
Premium

Representative Image

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 11:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The combined net profit of “early bird” companies, those that have declared their quarterly results, rose for the third consecutive quarter in July-September 2023 (Q2FY24). But the figures suggest a continued slowdown in revenue growth and stagnation in earnings over recent quarters. 

This slowdown is severe for companies in the manufacturing and non-financial service sectors. Banks and other financial companies managed to grow their gross interest income by double digits in the September quarter, but this growth was lower than in
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Earnings boost lifts early bird results; profit up 15.2% in March quarter

Print media revenue to rise 13-15% in FY24 due to higher ad spends: CRISIL

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Britannia's Q4 revenues may rise up to 14% YoY led by volumes, say analysts

Aircraft bird hit incidents increase by 62% in H1 of 2023, says DGCA

Anant Raj Q2 results: Net profit jumps 79% to Rs 60.37 cr on higher income

Finolex Industries Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 97.96 cr, revenue down 6%

ICICI Bank Q2 net profit rises 35.8% on lower provisioning, higher income

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 results: Net profit up 24%, aided by improved NIMs

RBL Bank Q2 results: Net profit increases 46%, aided by rise in core income

Topics : Tax Revenue corporate Q2 results

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon