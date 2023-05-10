close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TCS, HZL, CIL boost India Inc dividend payout by 38% to Rs 2.27 trn in FY23

Excluding the three the trend is flat; RIL, ONGC, SBI among key companies that are yet to declare dividend

Krishna Kant
Between December 2020 and February 2021, traders were supposed to maintain at least 25 per cent of the peak margin
Premium

The numbers, however, are likely to change as many top companies including Reliance Industries (RIL) are yet to declare equity dividend for FY23

4 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 6:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Corporate India continues to be generous in rewarding their shareholders with big dividend pay-outs. This is especially true for the shareholders of companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Zinc (HZL) and Coal India (CIL) that are seen as cash cows of large business groups and the government.
Boosted by a big pay-out by these three companies, the combined equity dividend pay-out by listed companies was up 38 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to a record high of Rs 2.27 trillion in FY23, compared to Rs 1.65 trillion in FY22 (see chart).
In comparison, the combined net profit of these companies was up 13.4 per cent YoY in FY23. As a result, there was a sharp rise in the aggregate pay-out ratio in FY23. The listed companies in our sample distributed 41.2 per cent of their net profit as equity dividend in FY23, much higher than 33.9 per cent in FY22.
Or

Also Read

Nestle India dividend 2023: FMCG giant to consider dividend pay on April 12

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Dec quarter net up 65%, Nestle announces final dividend of Rs 75 per share

Little to cheer for in Q3 early bird results; non-BFSI companies lag

India to see avg salary hikes of 10.2% in 2023, biggest in e-commerce: EY

JSW Infrastructure files DRHP with Sebi, plans to raise Rs 2,800-cr via IPO

TransIndia Realty & Logistics Parks to sell crane biz for Rs 121 crore

AM Naik to step down as L&T's non-executive chairman, 'SNS' to take over

ED searches Deloitte, BSR offices in IL&FS money laundering probe

Cisco to start manufacturing in India, eyes $1 billion production capacity

Topics : dividend Equity earnings equity business India Inc

First Published: May 10 2023 | 9:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

JSW Infrastructure files DRHP with Sebi, plans to raise Rs 2,800-cr via IPO

jsw
2 min read

TransIndia Realty & Logistics Parks to sell crane biz for Rs 121 crore

Real estate
2 min read

AM Naik to step down as L&T's non-executive chairman, 'SNS' to take over

AM Naik, L&T
4 min read

ED searches Deloitte, BSR offices in IL&FS money laundering probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at Mumbai offices of two audit firms—Deloitte Haskins and Sells and BSR & Associates—in connection with a money laundering probe into alleged financial irregularities at Infrastructur
3 min read

Cisco to start manufacturing in India, eyes $1 billion production capacity

Cisco, in transition, may fire 14,000
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Edtech giant Byju's may soon raise $1 billion from ADQ and Oaktree

Byju's
3 min read

Dr Reddy's Labs Q4 result: PAT up 9 times, div declared at Rs 40 per share

Dr Reddy's
2 min read

Walmart commits to sourcing $10-bn India-made goods each year by '27: CEO

Walmart leaders
4 min read

L&T Q4 results: PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 3,987 cr, dividend at Rs 24 a share

L&amp;T Q4 net increases 10% to Rs 3,621 cr, firm declares dividend of Rs 22
2 min read

HC upholds tribunal verdict favouring Reliance Industries in gas sale case

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon