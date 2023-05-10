TCS, HZL, CIL boost India Inc dividend payout by 38% to Rs 2.27 trn in FY23

Corporate India continues to be generous in rewarding their shareholders with big dividend pay-outs. This is especially true for the shareholders of companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Zinc (HZL) and Coal India (CIL) that are seen as cash cows of large business groups and the government.
Boosted by a big pay-out by these three companies, the combined equity dividend pay-out by listed companies was up 38 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to a record high of Rs 2.27 trillion in FY23, compared to Rs 1.65 trillion in FY22 (see chart).
In comparison, the combined net profit of these companies was up 13.4 per cent YoY in FY23. As a result, there was a sharp rise in the aggregate pay-out ratio in FY23. The listed companies in our sample distributed 41.2 per cent of their net profit as equity dividend in FY23, much higher than 33.9 per cent in FY22.
