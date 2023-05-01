The operating expenses rose 6 per cent YoY (down 5 per cent QoQ) due to 11 per cent and 5 per cent increase in variable and freight costs, respectively. Meanwhile, higher expenses per tonne led to 5 per cent YoY dro

For the cement major, the sales volume rose 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 31.7 million tonnes. The ready mix concrete and white cement revenues grew 34 per cent and 22 per cent YoY, respectively, during Q4 while grey cement realisation was up 4.6 per cent YoY (flat QoQ). The blended realisation was up 3 per cent YoY (down 2 per cent QoQ).