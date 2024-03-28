Sensex (    %)
                             
IPO-bound OYO eyes to clock Rs 100 crore in profit after tax in Q4 FY24

These numbers were part of an internal review meeting between founder Ritesh Agarwal and senior management earlier this week, where he talked about the profitability trajectory and growth in business

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Oravel Stays, the parent company that operates the travel tech brand OYO, is eyeing to clock Rs 100 crore in profit after tax (PAT) in Q4 FY24, and a revenue growth of 20 per cent for FY24, said sources in the know.

These numbers were part of an internal review meeting between founder Ritesh Agarwal and senior management earlier this week, where he talked about the profitability trajectory and growth in business.

“Agarwal in a review meeting with OYO’s leaders said that this 3X growth in profit sequentially is a result of steady topline growth and improved user confidence,” said

Topics : OYO Hotels & Homes initial public offering (IPO) Q4 Results

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

