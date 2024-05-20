Large order book, EV growth to drive auto parts maker Sona's growth

Operating profit margin was 28 per cent in FY24, lower than analyst estimates

Auto parts maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona) reported strong revenue in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24) as demand for electric vehicles expands.

The company reported a 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in sales to beat street estimates. Sales were powered by a 34 per cent growth in the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment and a good show in the differential gear segment.

Sona continues to gain market share in its top three markets of North America, India and the European Union. While the company posted strong sales across regions, growth was led by