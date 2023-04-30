IT mid-caps stick to strong growth amid uncertain macroeconomic environment

Take the case of Pune-headquartered Persistent. The services and solutions company saw its growth driven by the services segment but also logged in record deal total contract value (TCV).

Firms such as Persistent Systems (Persistent), Coforge, KPIT Technologies (KPIT), and Cyient performed better on key performance metrics. Their managements sounded a cautious note, with most having guided for double-digit growth at a time when all the Big Four players are likely to clock in single-digit growth on the back of a strong order book.