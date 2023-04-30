close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IT mid-caps stick to strong growth amid uncertain macroeconomic environment

Firms such as Persistent Systems (Persistent), Coforge, KPIT Technologies (KPIT), and Cyient performed better on key performance metrics

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
Many mid-caps run ahead of Street expectation
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the Big Four information technology (IT) services players having disappointed the Street, the focus is on mid-cap IT players who seem to have met expectations, according to analyst reports and management commentary on the demand environment.
Firms such as Persistent Systems (Persistent), Coforge, KPIT Technologies (KPIT), and Cyient performed better on key performance metrics. Their managements sounded a cautious note, with most having guided for double-digit growth at a time when all the Big Four players are likely to clock in single-digit growth on the back of a strong order book.
Take the case of Pune-headquartered Persistent. The services and solutions company saw its growth driven by the services segment but also logged in record deal total contract value (TCV).
Or

Also Read

Coforge net profit falls 44.7%; IT firm declares dividend of Rs 19/share

Coforge slides 7% as over 7 million equity shares change hands on bourses

Rising offshore revenue to be growth huge lever for years: Coforge CEO

Here's why KPIT Technologies tumbled 8% on Monday

Active mid-cap, small-cap schemes fly high with 'benchmark-beating' returns

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 consolidated net rises 17.3% to Rs 4,566 crore

Ramkrishna Forgings Q4 profit falls 23% to Rs 68 cr; income up Rs 893 cr

SBI Card Q4 net up 3% to Rs 596 cr on rise in finance, operating costs

SBI Card reports surprise Q4 profit growth on higher consumer spending

UltraTech Q4 net profit falls 36% to Rs 1,670 cr, revenue up 17.7%

Topics : Coforge KPIT Technologies Persistent Systems cyient India's IT industry Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 9:31 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has missed flight to relaunch Jet Airways: Experts

Jet Airways
4 min read

Waiting to resolve subsidy deadlock, recover Rs 500 cr: Hero Electric CEO

Hero Electric to raise capacity at Ludhiana plant to 500k units in 6 months
3 min read
Premium

Sterlite Power-backed Serentica Renewables raises $250 mn from KKR

funds
3 min read

Muthoot Microfin expects 50% of its collections to come digitally by Sept

Greater Pacific Capital invests $50 mn in Muthoot Microfin's expansion plan
3 min read

Reliance-bp, Russia's Nayara begin pricing petrol, diesel at market rates

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Brought in Rs 28,000 cr FDI to India, says Byju Raveendran on ED raid

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Tata Capital in talks with lenders to raise Rs 10,000 crore via debt

Tata Capital Financial Services eyes to double loan book to Rs 500 billion
2 min read

Fully cooperating with probe, says Adani after Sebi's extension request

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Premium

Mahindra and Mahindra gears up for EV play, niche e-farm products

Mahindra XUV 900
5 min read

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 consolidated net rises 17.3% to Rs 4,566 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank
4 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon