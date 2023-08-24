Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

Top 5 family-owned biz groups see a mixed Q1; net profits up 13.9%

Combined net sales of listed firms in these groups slowed to 2.2%

q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

April-June 2023 (Q1FY24) was a mixed quarter for India’s top family-owned business groups. Three of the big five in terms of revenue reported a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in combined net sales and two saw a Y-o-Y fall in net profits.
 
Combined net sales of all listed companies in the five groups were up just 2.2 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 6.6 trillion in the quarter, down sharply from the 10.3 per cent in the March 2023 quarter (Q4FY23) and 42.8 per cent in Q1FY23. In comparison, combined net profits of the companies in the five groups were up 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 55,551.4 crore in Q1FY2

Also Read

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

Karnataka elections 2023: 7 out of 13 Congress, JD(S) turncoats trailing

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

Wipro Q4 preview: Soft quarter likely; share buyback, Q1FY24 guidance eyed

AB InBev posts 30% H1 volume growth, expects to maintain growth in H2 2023

Procter & Gamble Health profit dips 27% to Rs 30 cr in April-June quarter

India Post Payments Bank reports operational profit of Rs 20 cr in FY23

Retail store Lifestyle International FY23 profit jumps to Rs 700 cr

Multi-brand retail chain Big-C mobiles eyes Rs 1,500 cr turnover in FY24

Topics : Q1 results

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon