Q1 for cement firms: Tepid demand, price pressure, a fight for market share

Ambuja Cements reports volume growth loss in east and south; Shree Cement loses north volumes

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

The fight for market share in the Indian cement industry is intensifying, with even some of the top four cement makers reporting loss of volumes in certain regions. Despite weak demand and price pressure, many of these producers remain focused on accelerating expansion.

Shree Cement, one of the top four cement makers in India with a 56 million tonne per annum (MTPA) capacity, informed analysts earlier this week that it faced constraints in the north market, “because I had two very powerful competitors (Ambuja Cement and UltraTech Cement) sitting with me there,” said company executives on the

Topics : cement industry Q1 results Ambuja Cements

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

