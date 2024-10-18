Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Q2 results: Slow growth bottoming out in the top five IT companies

Q2 results: Slow growth bottoming out in the top five IT companies

The Bengaluru-based firm for the second consecutive quarter upped its guidance. It now expects FY25 revenue to grow in the range of 3.75-4.5 per cent. From the earlier 3 - 4 per cent

The second-quarter performance of the top five information-technology services firms gives the hint that slow growth has bottomed out on the back of discretionary spending kicking in for the sector’s largest vertical
Premium

Representational Image

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 12:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The second-quarter performance of the top five information-technology services firms gives the hint that slow growth has bottomed out on the back of discretionary spending kicking in for the sector’s largest vertical — the banking and financial services.
However, concern about the macro-environment continues to be a challenge.
 
Among the top four — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech, and Wipro — it is Bengaluru-based Infosys that has performed the best and that was evident in its full-year revenue guidance.
 
For the second consecutive quarter Infosys increased its guidance. It now expects FY25 revenue to grow in the
Topics : IT results IT Services industry Tata Consultancy Services

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon