Q2 results: Slow growth bottoming out in the top five IT companies

The second-quarter performance of the top five information-technology services firms gives the hint that slow growth has bottomed out on the back of discretionary spending kicking in for the sector’s largest vertical — the banking and financial services.

However, concern about the macro-environment continues to be a challenge.



Among the top four — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCLTech, and Wipro — it is Bengaluru-based Infosys that has performed the best and that was evident in its full-year revenue guidance.



For the second consecutive quarter Infosys increased its guidance. It now expects FY25 revenue to grow in the