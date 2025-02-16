Q3 results review: India Inc profits crawl as sales stay sluggish

Corporate India’s struggle with subdued revenue and earnings growth persisted in the October-December quarter of 2024-25 (Q3FY25).

The combined net sales (gross interest earnings for lenders) of listed companies grew in single digits for the seventh consecutive quarter, while their combined net profit rose by a single digit for the third straight quarter. Total net earnings of 3,618 listed companies increased 6.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to approximately ₹3.47 trillion, while net revenue rose 7 per cent Y-o-Y to about ₹37.73 trillion in Q3FY25.

With this, listed companies’ combined net profit rose 4.9 per cent Y-o-Y in the first nine