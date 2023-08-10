Confirmation

Sensex (-0.47%)
65688.18 -307.63
Nifty (-0.46%)
19543.10 -89.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.08%)
38007.60 -29.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.52%)
5368.60 -27.90
Nifty Bank (-0.76%)
44541.80 -338.90
Street positive on Trent after a strong Q1 results, sales trajectory

Aggressive expansion and healthy like-for-like growth led to the third consecutive quarter of Rs 2,000 crore plus revenues

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
The stock of retail major Trent hit its all-time high on Thursday riding on strong June quarter results and positive brokerage outlook. The stock has gained 10.4 per cent in three trading sessions with more than half of those gains coming in trade on Thursday. 

Continuing the trend of strong revenue growth over the last few quarters, the company posted a 53.5 per cent y-o-y growth in the topline at Rs 2,536 crore. The growth, which was 10-15 per cent higher than street estimates, came in at 22 per cent on a sequential basis. 

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 8:22 PM IST

