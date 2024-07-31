Sundram Fasteners Q1 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 142.69 crore

The earnings before interest, depreciation, and taxes (EBITDA) for the quarter were at Rs 223.06 crore as against Rs 197.66 crore during the same period in the previous year. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Auto parts company Sundram Fasteners Ltd (SFL) has posted an 11 per cent rise in consolidated net profit during the first quarter of 2024-25 to Rs 142.69 crore, as against Rs 128.74 crore for the same period in the previous year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended June 30 this year was its highest ever at Rs 1,497.67 crore, compared to Rs 1,410.76 crore during the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 6.2 per cent. The consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter amounted to Rs 6.75. The company has incurred capital expenditure of Rs 148.37 crore for the quarter under review, in line with its planned capital expenditure for the financial year 2024-25.





Arathi Krishna, Managing Director, SFL said, "We have commenced the FY 25 fiscal year with strong numbers and are pleased to report highest ever revenue from operations and Profit before tax, demonstrating the resilience of our business model and the strong demand for our products. As we continue to invest in our capabilities, we remain committed to delivering value to our stakeholders and driving sustainable growth for Sundram Fasteners." On a standalone basis too, the company reported its highest ever revenue from operations at Rs 1,310.33 crore, compared to Rs 1,216.95 crore during the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 7.7 per cent led by strong export performance. The domestic sales for the quarter were at Rs 855.75 crore as against Rs 823.94 crore during the previous year. The export sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, were at Rs 422.65 crore compared to Rs 347.99 crore during the previous year, registering a growth of 21.5 per cent.

The earnings before interest, depreciation, and taxes (EBITDA) for the quarter were at Rs 223.06 crore as against Rs 197.66 crore during the same period in the previous year. The company has reported its EBITDA margin at 17 per cent. The gross margin improved from 55.9 per cent to 57.5 per cent with the support of robust export performance, stable commodity prices, and a favourable product mix. The finance cost for the quarter, after accounting for exchange differences, was at Rs 3.52 crore, as against Rs 5.89 crore for the corresponding quarter in the previous year.