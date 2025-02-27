Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty near 22,600; Asian shares mixed as Trump revives tariff threats
Stock market live: Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading higher by 1.17 per cent, China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.13 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei was up by 0.07 per cent on Thursday morning
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, February 27, 2025: Benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, are likely to take cues from the global markets, including US President Donald Trump’s 25 per cent tariff threats to the EU, among others. At 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,596, higher by around 36 points from the previous close of Nifty futures.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices saw the Nasdaq Composite rise by 0.26 per cent, closing at 19,075.26, while the S&P 500 advanced marginally by 0.02 per cent to settle at 5,956.15. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.43 per cent to end at 43,433.68. Earlier on Wednesday, President Trump announced that his administration would soon impose a 25 per cent tariff on imports from the European Union, including cars and other products.
Meanwhile, among the Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading higher by 1.17 per cent, China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.13 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei was up by 0.07 per cent on Thursday morning. However, South Korea's Kospi was trading lower by 0.54 per cent.
Oil prices remained steady on Thursday, with WTI Crude quoted at $68.78 per barrel, up 0.23 per cent, and Brent Crude at $72.72 per barrel, up 0.26 per cent. Notably, BS Manthan, one of India’s largest thought leadership summits, kicks off today in New Delhi and will conclude on February 28. Organised by Business Standard, the annual event brings together policymakers and industry leaders to discuss critical economic and business challenges, as well as explore opportunities for India’s growth and development.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets may open on steady note; expect volatility
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Although markets may see a steady positive opening, volatility is likely to be the hallmark as traders rollover their February F&O contracts which expire today. Worries over tariffs will continue to weigh on domestic stocks with plenty of uncertainties surrounding the timing and the size, while relentless FII selling leaves investors to worry a lot as they fear the brutal sell-off is likely to get worse. On the positive front, WTI oil prices falling towards $69 a barrel provides some cheer in an uncertain global market.
- Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Corporate earnings Earnings growth engine in slow lane
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Corporate results in Q3FY25 showed continued sluggishness in revenue growth, while net profits saw relatively better performance, driven by lower input, employee, and interest costs. Here's an overall review of the 10 largest revenue-generating sectors. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures hint at a steady start
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty February futures traded at 22,595 - hinting at a steady start to the NSE Nifty 50 index.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shanghai up 3% in Asian trade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global markets traded on a mixed note after Trump revived tariff threats. Here's a look at key world markets.
BS Manthan: Chris Wood to discuss India's growth, its impact on stock market
Business Standard BS Manthan Day 1: Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, is scheduled to speak at BS Manthan on February 27, Thursday, from 12.40 pm to 1.10 pm. He will be among other marquee names discussing India's growth and its impact on stock markets. READ MORE
BS annual summit 'Manthan' kicks off today; many renowned voices to attend
These pressing concerns will take centre stage at the second edition of Business Standard’s annual summit, Manthan, which kicks off on Thursday, February 27, at the Taj Palace in New Delhi.
The Business Standard two-day annual event - Manthan - will present the most influential voices in government, policy, and industry. The summit will be inaugurated by Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will deliver the keynote address.
After her speech, Sitharaman will engage in a fireside chat, offering her insights into India's evolving global role and more.
Among other distinguished speakers there will be - PK Mishra, principal secretary to the Prime Minister; Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa; Uday Kotak, founder and director of Kotak Mahindra Bank; and Chris Wood, global head of Equity Strategy at Jefferies. READ MORE
Market Guide for Thursday: Trump tariffs, FIIs, Nifty expiry
FIIs trading activity, Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff threats to EU, coupled with mixed global cues likely to drive the market mood today.
Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Thursday, following positive gains in major US indexes even as President Donald Trump revived tariff threats.
Infosys Mysuru layoffs: NITES threatens protest; IT firm defends testing norms
Pune-based IT workers union NITES on Wednesday said it will not hesitate to start a protest along with trainees, who were laid off recently by Infosys, if the government does not take "appropriate" action.
Trump revokes oil permit, Chevron license in Venezuela in blow to Maduro
A permit issued by the United States government allowing energy giant Chevron Corp. to pump and export Venezuelan oil will be terminated this week, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday, ending what became a financial lifeline for the South American country.
Stocks to Watch, Feb 27: SBI, Airtel, UltraTech, Nuvama, SpiceJet, IndiGo
SBI is expected to be in focus on Thursday after the state-run bank said it reached a housing loan book of Rs 8 trillion and aims to grow its mortgage book to Rs 10 trillion by March 2027.
Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities shares Nifty outlook, 2 stocks to buy today
Vinay Rajani recommends to Buy - BHEL for a target price of Rs 213.50; and Castrol for a target price of Rs 230. Check details
Global stocks, dollar jump as House advances Trump's tax cut plans
Global shares and the dollar rose on Wednesday after House Republicans advanced US President Donald Trump's tax cut plans, while Treasury yields nudged higher after the previous day's sharp fall.
