Manthan LIVE updates: Global trade is going to be completely reset, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Business Standard Manthan latest LIVE updates: Catch all the latest developments from the summit here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Business Standard 'Manthan' LIVE news: Manthan, the annual summit by Business Standard, begins on Thursday, February 27, at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. In celebration of Business Standard’s 50th anniversary, the two-day event will gather some of the most influential voices in government, policy, and industry. The summit will be opened by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is slated to deliver the keynote address. After her Thursday morning speech, she will participate in a fireside chat that will delve deeper into India’s changing global role and the strategies required to manage this transformation.
On the first day of the summit, an impressive array of distinguished speakers is set to take the stage. Among them, PK Mishra, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, will provide insights on navigating an unpredictable global landscape. Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, will share his views on international economic trends. Banking stalwart Uday Kotak, founder and director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, will address the nation’s current economic growth and challenges, while Chris Wood, global head of Equity Strategy at Jefferies, will examine India’s market standing in relation to both developed and emerging economies.
Across two days, Manthan will provide a platform for insightful discussions on how India can prosper in a complex and evolving global landscape. Stay tuned as Business Standard delivers live updates and expert commentary from the event.
11:05 AM
New world order is not there yet: FM Sitharaman
FM Nirmala Sitharaman at Manthan
10:58 AM
When we talk about India's role, we are comfortably placed: FM Sitharaman
"We have many fundamental issues to address, to meet aspirations of growing middle class, poor, and entrepreneurial class. The aspirations of the poorer bulk and the growing middle class needs to be continuously attended to," says FM Sitharaman.
10:53 AM
Global trade is going to be completely reset: FM Sitharaman
"Every country wants to be treated special and they want to ensure this treatment is not given to everyone else. That is how trade is being refashioned.We need to rethink MFN status and bilateral trade," says FM Sitharaman.
10:49 AM
Influence of multilateral institutions is fading, bilateralism now top of the agenda: FM Sitharaman
"Multilateral institutions provided some kind of stability to the world order in the last 80-90 years. But effort to reenergize these institutions is not producing the desired effect. By default or by design, bilateralism is taking over," says FM Sitharaman.
10:44 AM
We should put India's interest ahead, we can't stand and watch: FM Sitharaman
"The pushes and pulls of this fulcrum is in every way, so there is splashing. The churn is not done yet, there is no 'makhan' yet but you have to participate, you can't stand and watch," says FM Sitharaman.
10:40 AM
There is a churn, and not a gentle churn: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
"This churn that we are talking about, it doesn't give us the musical start to think of, and that's the reality. Unlike the 'samundra manthan' there are no good or evil forces. Everyone is pulling in different directions," says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Business Standard Manthan.
10:37 AM
New world order is not there yet, it is still in churn: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
"Manthan is talking about the reset and India's role in the new world order, but the new world order is not there yet, it is still in churn. There is a churn, and not a gentle churn," says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
10:35 AM
Congratulations to Business Standard for completing 50 yrs of quality journalism: FM Sitharaman at #BSManthan
10:13 AM
Watch: Business Standard Manthan Day 1 proceedings LIVE
10:03 AM
Manthan fireside session: Christopher Wood to speak on 'India's markets in a new world order'
Christopher Wood, who serves as global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, is set to deliver a presentation at BS Manthan on Thursday, February 27, from 12:40 pm to 1:10 pm. His talk, titled "Developed vs Emerging: India's markets in a new world order," will be part of a broader discussion featuring prominent speakers examining India's growth trajectory and its implications for stock markets.
9:58 AM
BS annual summit 'Manthan' kicks off today; many renowned voices to attend
The two-day event, will bring together some of the most influential voices in govt, policy, and industry. The summit coincides with Business Standard’s 50th anniversary year.
9:23 AM
BS Manthan fireside session: Uday Kotak to address India's economic growth and challenges
9:19 AM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to inaugurate BS Manthan today
8:35 AM
Business Standard Manthan 2025: BS annual summit 'Manthan' begins today
The second edition of Business Standard’s annual summit, Manthan, will kick off on Thursday, February 27, at the Taj Palace in New Delhi.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 9:39 AM IST