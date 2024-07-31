Business Standard
GE T&D India Q1 results: Net profit grows to Rs 134.5 cr on higher income

The company's total income rose to Rs 970.1 crore from Rs 729.5 crore a year ago

GE T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

GE T&D India on Wednesday reported a multi-fold rise in its net profit to Rs 134.5 crore during the June 2024 quarter, mainly on account of higher income.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 28.2 crore in the April-June quarter of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company's total income rose to Rs 970.1 crore from Rs 729.5 crore a year ago.
During the period under review, expenses stood at Rs 790.2 crore against Rs 690.9 crore in FY24.
GE T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business.

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

