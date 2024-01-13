Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

We have not seen any change in the sentiment, says HCL Tech's Vijayakumar

We were always confident of our business mix and our incredible leadership and all other elements, said C Vijayakumar, CEO, HCLTech

C Vijaykumar
Premium

C Vijaykumar, CEO of HCLTech

Shivani Shinde New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Noida-headquartered HCLTech’s third quarter performance was not only a beat compared to its largest peers, but it also highlighted the firm's differentiated strategy. C Vijayakumar, CEO, HCLTech in an interview with Shivani Shinde talks about the differentiated strategy, how finally the company’s performance is getting market attention and client spends. Edited excerpts…

You had once said that markets have not given due credit to HCLTech even when the company has done better. Looking at the third quarter results and coming out as the best in the pack, how does it feel?

It feels very good. We were always confident of

Also Read

Q3 preview: Infosys profit seen falling 7% YoY; wage hikes to erode margins

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

No fireworks from TCS Q2 nos, headcount dip keeps outlook bleak: Analysts

HCLTech Q3 net profit rises 6.2% to Rs 4,350 crore, beats estimates

JPMorgan profit shrinks as it sets aside $3 bn for deposit insurance fund

Citigroup swings to $1.8 billion loss in 4th quarter on slew of charges

HCLTech Q3 results: Net profit rises 6.2% to Rs 4,350 cr, beats estimates

Wipro Q3FY24 result: Net profit falls 11% to Rs 2,694 cr, dividend declared

Topics : Shiv Nadar Jobs in IT sector Indian IT Sector HCLTech TCS stock TCS Infosys hiring in IT sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon