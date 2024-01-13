We have not seen any change in the sentiment, says HCL Tech's Vijayakumar

Noida-headquartered HCLTech’s third quarter performance was not only a beat compared to its largest peers, but it also highlighted the firm's differentiated strategy. C Vijayakumar, CEO, HCLTech in an interview with Shivani Shinde talks about the differentiated strategy, how finally the company’s performance is getting market attention and client spends. Edited excerpts…

You had once said that markets have not given due credit to HCLTech even when the company has done better. Looking at the third quarter results and coming out as the best in the pack, how does it feel?

It feels very good. We were always confident of