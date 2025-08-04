CoinDCX to absorb $44 million security breach loss: CEO Sumit Gupta

Crypto exchange platform CoinDCX will absorb the entire $44 million loss -- equivalent to about three to four months of its revenue -- from an alleged security breach on its balance sheet this financial year (FY26), said Sumit Gupta, co-founder and CEO of the company. The theft was reported on July 19.

The case was the second security breach at an Indian crypto exchange after WazirX’s $230 million theft in July last year.

“We have absorbed the (lost) amount on our balance sheet. We have a healthy balance sheet. It’s like three to four months of our revenue. Business continues