Aakash Educational plans to invest up to Rs 1,000 crore in AI, digital push

Aakash Educational Services plans to invest Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore over the next three years to enhance its infrastructure, digital capabilities, and AI-driven learning platforms, said Deepak Mehrotra, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Aakash Educational Services, here today.

The New Delhi-based education provider, which started in 1988, is now ramping up its presence in smaller Indian towns, betting on the growing demand for quality coaching in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities.

The company, backed by investors including Manipal Systems and Blackstone, provides preparatory services mainly to students preparing for medical and engineering entrance