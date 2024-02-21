Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

About 45% of demand for global brands come from non-metros: Myntra's CPTO

AI and personalised shopping drive Myntra's expansion into new regions

Raghu Krishnananda, chief product and technology officer (CPTO), Myntra
Premium

Raghu Krishnananda, chief product and technology officer (CPTO), Myntra

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 6:13 PM IST
Online fashion retailer Myntra is witnessing huge demand for beauty, personal care, and fashion products from Tier 2 and 3 cities and towns and is building various innovations to tap those regions, said Raghu Krishnananda, chief product and technology officer (CPTO), Myntra, in an interview. In 2023, a record number of 75 million new users joined the platform, of which the majority came from non-metros cities. Edited excerpts:

How did the last year turn out for Myntra and how is 2024 shaping up for the firm?

2023 was a milestone year in many ways. We continue to garner customer love

Also Read

Myntra to introduce changes to its return policy, lower convenience fee

E-commerce firms scale up tech efforts for upcoming festive season

Myntra surpasses 75 mn new app users, achieves record customer growth

Over 8 million customers expected to shop during Myntra's festive sale

Myntra's Big Fashion Festival sale registers 460 mn customer visits

Byju's crisis: Employees share stories of uncertainty, financial strain

Indian startup ecosystem: Why more women entrepreneurs are needed

Byju Raveendran says company's $200 million rights issue fully subscribed

Urban Company customises app to make it convenient for visually impaired

Flipkart looking to buy Reliance-backed on-demand delivery co Dunzo: Report

Topics : startups in India Myntra Online shopping fashion industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon