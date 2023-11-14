Agri robots to eye for lunar rovers: Indian deep tech startups come of age

Chandrayaan-3, India's third moon mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), successfully executed a soft landing on the moon on August 23, 2023. This achievement made the country the fourth nation globally to achieve a successful lunar landing. India also marked a milestone by becoming the first country to land near the South Pole, an area believed to harbor significant amounts of water ice. This resource could potentially be mined for rocket fuel and life support in future crewed missions. Pragyan, the lunar rover integral to Chandrayaan-3, aimed to conduct in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during its mobility. As the Pragyan rover traversed the moon, its vision to navigate the crater-filled lunar surface was powered by software