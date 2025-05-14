Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 12:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AI infrastructure startup Flam raises $14 million in Series A round

Flam will use the capital to scale its GenAI product suite, expand across North America, Europe and the Middle East, and deepen mixed reality infrastructure in Asia

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 12:37 AM IST

AI infrastructure startup Flam has raised $14 million in its Series A round led by RTP Global, with participation from Dovetail and other strategic investors. With this round, Flam has raised a total of $22 million to date.
 
The company will use the funding to enhance product development and innovation, expand its presence across North America, Europe and the Middle East, and deepen operations in Asia. It also plans to scale its proprietary infrastructure, broaden its partner programme for creative studios and platforms, and roll out a new enterprise-grade suite of products.
 
"Our mission is to turn every touchpoint —
Topics : Artificial intelligence start- ups

