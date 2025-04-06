Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AI startup landscape in India faces tech depth woes, talent drain

AI startup landscape in India faces tech depth woes, talent drain

India trails global peers in core AI innovation despite rising investor interest

One major challenge facing India’s AI startup ecosystem is the outflow of top-tier technical talent. Image: Shutterstock

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

India’s artificial intelligence (AI) startup ecosystem is drawing significant investor interest, but industry experts point to challenges such as the migration of technical talent and the overuse of the AI label by companies that use it more as an efficiency layer than a driver of core innovation.
 
Sumangal Vinjamuri, associate vice-president at Blume Ventures, classifies AI startups into three categories. The first includes companies established between 2010 and 2020 that are integrating AI into specific use cases. While many position themselves as AI-native, there is often a gap between marketing claims and actual product capabilities. The second category comprises deep-tech
