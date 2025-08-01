AI Startup SixSense raises funding to help chip factories boost production

SixSense, which uses artificial intelligence to analyze semiconductor manufacturing data, has secured new funding led by Peak XV’s Surge accelerator program, the company said.

The startup, founded by engineers Akanksha Jagwani and Avni Agarwal, converts production data—including defect images and equipment signals—into real-time insights that help chip factories prevent quality problems and increase the number of usable semiconductors produced on each manufacturing line. Alpha Intelligence Capital, Febe, and other investors also participated in the round, though the company didn’t disclose the amount raised.

With the new funding, SixSense plans to expand into chipmaking hubs in Malaysia, Taiwan, and the US.