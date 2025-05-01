Akamai steps up focus on cybersecurity, distributed cloud: Mitesh Jain

Akamai Technologies has stepped up its efforts in the cybersecurity, cloud computing, and edge computing areas to enable its customers to deliver personalised content to their users faster, the company’s regional vice-president Mitesh Jain said.

The company aims to differentiate its cloud compute offerings from the hyperscalers by building and providing the next generation of distributed cloud, where the idea is to combine storage and security and keep it closer to the users and the data sources, Jain said.

In India, companies in the e-commerce, gaming, and fintech segments are increasingly opting for this distributed structure of cloud computing instead