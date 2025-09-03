All in Capital targets closing its second fund in next three months

Venture capital firm All in Capital is looking to close its second fund in the next two to three months, according to founder and partner Kushal Bhagia. The fund, which plans to raise a corpus of $25 million, had its first close in September last year.

From this fund, the firm plans to invest in 45-50 startups over the next three years and has already backed 15 companies so far. The average ticket size for each company is around $400,000. A few investments include consumer companies like Taakart, Krvvy, MomsMade, and artificial intelligence companies like MedMitraAI.

The firm will invest