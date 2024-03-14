A M Naik family office invests in medtech firm S3V Vascular Technologies

After transforming India’s largest construction and engineering firm, Larsen & Toubro, into a conglomerate, A M Naik, now chairman emeritus, has turned into a venture capitalist by investing in a Mysuru-based medical devices firm, S3V Vascular Technologies.

Naik’s family office and other investors are investing Rs 300 crore in the company, which aims to become a unicorn in the next few years and disrupt the Indian neurovascular industry currently dominated by multinationals.

Apart from Naik, veteran investor Madhusudan Kela has also invested in the company. The valuation of the company was not disclosed, nor was the stake picked up by