A M Naik family office invests in medtech firm S3V Vascular Technologies

The Series B funds raised from Naik and other investors would be used to set up a state-of-the-art integrated manufacturing facility for neurovascular devices in Karnataka

Dev ChatterjeeAnjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

After transforming India’s largest construction and engineering firm, Larsen & Toubro, into a conglomerate, A M Naik, now chairman emeritus, has turned into a venture capitalist by investing in a Mysuru-based medical devices firm, S3V Vascular Technologies.

Naik’s family office and other investors are investing Rs 300 crore in the company, which aims to become a unicorn in the next few years and disrupt the Indian neurovascular industry currently dominated by multinationals.

Apart from Naik, veteran investor Madhusudan Kela has also invested in the company. The valuation of the company was not disclosed, nor was the stake picked up by

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

