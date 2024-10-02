Arkam Ventures targets middle India: GenAI, space tech, EVs among key areas

Started in 2020 by two seasoned venture capitalists, Rahul Chandra (formerly - co-founder and MD, Helion Venture Partners) and Bala Srinivasa (formerly partner at Kalaari Capital), Arkam Ventures is a pioneer in investing in the massive middle India opportunity. Unlike its predecessors and peers who have largely backed start-ups serving the top of the pyramid, Arkam backs a new generation of founders focused on building tech-led solutions for the next 400 million Indians. In an interview with Peerzada Abrar, Arkam managing director Bala Srinivasa talked about the opportunities that the venture capital firm is looking at to