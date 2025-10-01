Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
As battleground tactics shift, startup Unmannd bets on autonomous drones

As battleground tactics shift, startup Unmannd bets on autonomous drones

Company develops AI-powered platforms as recent conflicts expose vulnerabilities of traditional defence systems to drone swarms

The Bengaluru-based company, founded earlier this year by former defence engineers Yeshwanth Reddy and Hemaditya Prasad, targets India's expanding $25 billion defence manufacturing sector, where unmanned systems have been designated a priority category.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Recent global conflicts have exposed a critical vulnerability in modern warfare: swarms of low-cost drones can overwhelm sophisticated defence systems costing billions of dollars. To counter this disproportionate price-results imbalance, defence technology startup Unmannd - whose name reflects its core products - is building autonomous aerial platforms designed to counter such threats through AI-driven decision-making and multi-agent coordination.
 
“The future of defence and security is all about
