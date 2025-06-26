Aseem Infra to raise ₹2,500 crore in FY26, reduce bank funding share

Aseem Infrastructure Finance Ltd (AIFL), a unit of the government-backed National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), plans to raise about ₹2,500 crore from the debt market, including external commercial borrowings (ECBs), in FY26. It aims to incrementally increase market borrowings and reduce the share of bank funding from 75 per cent to 60 per cent.
Virender Pankaj, chief executive officer, Aseem Infrastructure Finance Ltd, told Business Standard that the institution intends to increase the share of market borrowings from the current 25 per cent to 40 per cent. This will include both domestic and international sources such as ECBs, pension funds, and insurance funds.
AIFL also plans to raise borrowings from multilateral agencies like the World Bank. “It was a bit expensive, but now with currency stabilising and the interest rate trajectory trending downward, it will become more economical,” he added. This week, the company raised $80 million as a green loan through external borrowings from DBS Bank.
As on 31 March 2025, AIFL’s total borrowings stood at ₹13,272 crore. This comprised a mix of term loans (80.2 per cent), non-convertible debentures (10.4 per cent), and commercial paper (9.4 per cent). Its gearing stood at 4.1 times as of March 2025, compared to 3.9 times in March 2024. Rating agency ICRA, in a May 2025 review, said it expects AIFL to operate at a managed gearing of under five times on a steady-state basis.
On credit growth, Pankaj said the loan book is expected to grow by about ₹3,000 crore in FY26. The institution will focus on enhancing the share of green finance, targeting an increase from the current 50 per cent to 60 per cent this year.
AIFL’s loan book stood at ₹15,156 crore as on 31 March 2025 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15–20 per cent over the medium term, according to ICRA.
To support the loan book expansion, AIFL may also pursue another round of capital infusion. “For growth, we will need it. So yes, in the next two years, we will look to raise capital,” Pankaj said. The firm will look at tapping institutional sources such as private equity and multilateral agencies.
It last raised ₹317 crore in equity in March 2022 from Japanese financial services firm SMBC. NIIF, through its Strategic Opportunities Fund, holds a 59 per cent stake, the Government of India holds 31 per cent, and SMBC holds 10 per cent. AIFL’s capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 17.7 per cent as of March 2025.
AIFL had earlier raised ₹1,287 crore through two rounds of capital infusions by NIIF in January and May 2020. This was followed by approximately ₹947 crore from NIIF (₹132 crore) and the Government of India (₹815 crore) in March 2021, and ₹317 crore from SMBC in March 2022. Its CAR stood at 17.7 per cent in March 2025.