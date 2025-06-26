Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / RBI rate cuts still possible despite neutral stance, says MPC member

RBI rate cuts still possible despite neutral stance, says MPC member

Bhattacharya said the immediate liquidity withdrawal was necessary because overnight rates had fallen below the floor of the RBI's rate corridor, warranting calibration

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Despite the liquidity boost, the RBI on Tuesday announced a plan to withdraw up to 1 trillion rupees ($11.7 billion) through short-term measures.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A relatively hawkish member of the Indian central bank’s interest rate-setting panel said there is room for borrowing costs to come down, despite a shift in stance in the last policy indicating a tightening bias. 
The change from ‘accommodative’ to ‘neutral’ in the June 6 policy does not “preclude further rate cuts. Absolutely not,” said Saugata Bhattacharya, an external member of the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India, in an interview Wednesday. 
“If inflation allows a further cut in the policy repo rate, so be it,” he added. A good monsoon and easing vegetable prices support a benign inflation outlook, with global food prices contained and edible oil prices declining, he said. 
 
Bhattacharya was the only rate-setter to vote for a quarter-point cut in the last monetary policy decision, where the central bank delivered a bigger-than-expected interest rate cut along with a cash boost for banks to spur growth 

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI bond holdings hit record high, may ease in months ahead, say traders

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

Inflows in NRI deposits moderate to $ 751 mn in April, shows RBI data

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

LRS remittances rise 8.6% in April 2025 on travel, investment boost

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Robust balance sheets key to boost monetary policy impact: RBI study

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

RBI net short dollar position dips to $72.5 bn in April as rupee gains

This follows similar remarks by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra last week, as he sought to clarify the central bank’s recent policy moves. 
Despite the liquidity boost, the RBI on Tuesday announced a plan to withdraw up to 1 trillion rupees ($11.7 billion) through short-term measures.
 
Bhattacharya said the immediate liquidity withdrawal was necessary because overnight rates had fallen below the floor of the RBI’s rate corridor, warranting calibration. 
“Managing liquidity down to the last rupee is always a very difficult proposition,” due to multiple unpredictable and constantly evolving factors such as government cash balances, currency in circulation, global capital flows, and RBI’s market interventions, he said. 
 

More From This Section

finance ministry

IBPS allowed to use Aadhaar to verify candidates in bank exams

Women labourers

States to spend ₹1 trn on pre-poll sops to women in FY26: Crisil report

PremiumVillage

Crisil SME Tracker: Rural road execution likely speed-breaker for SMEs

PremiumIncome Tax Bill, Income Tax

FinMin may restore dividend deductions for 22% corporate tax regime

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI bulletin: India's economic activity 'resilient' amid global flux

Topics : RBI RBI Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon