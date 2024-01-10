Automation, edge computing to bolster Zepto's tech stack: Kaivalya Vohra

Going into the new year, quick commerce unicorn Zepto is looking to double down on improving its technology stack. From automation to edge computing, the grocery delivery major is incorporating emerging tech into its business as it looks to scale up while improving its efficiency.

Founded in 2021 by Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto burst onto the scene with its promise of 10-minute deliveries. The firm quickly scaled up as the quick commerce saw a Covid-19-induced surge in demand for grocery delivery, and is now on the road to turning profitable in about eight months.

“Since we started Zepto,