The time taken to get Series A funding, typically the first time a startup raises institutional capital, extended to 86 months in 2024, according to a ‘Business Standard’ analysis of data collated from sector tracker Tracxn. That is the longest waiting time in data stretching back to 2014. It was 81 months in 2023, and 67 months in 2019 before Covid-19 (chart 1).

It is taking Indian startups longer to get initial funding.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com