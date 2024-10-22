B2B e-commerce platform ElasticRun reduces FY24 loss to Rs 359 crore

Business-to-business ecommerce platform ElasticRun saw its net loss for FY24 almost halve to Rs 359.6 crore. The company had reported a loss of Rs 618.99 crore in FY23.

Revenue for the financial year 2024 came in at Rs 2,434.84 crore, down 48.6 per cent year-on-year. Revenue for FY23 was Rs 4,738 crore.

Senior management of the firm attributed the march towards profitability to the firm’s pivot to expand its reach with regional and smaller brands.

The SoftBank and Prosus Ventures-backed ElasticRun runs distribution for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) products in rural areas. It has made several changes