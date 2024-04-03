Bets from big global VC firms fall 80% in India in 2023 amid funding winter

US-headquartered Tiger Global reduced its investments by around 71 per cent Y-o-Y to $869.9 million across just five deals in 2023, from $3 billion across 45 deals in 2022.

Investments from large foreign investors, like Accel, Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, and Softbank, fell by as much as 80 per cent on average in 2023, amid the Indian startup ecosystem’s so-called funding winter.

Regardless, many of them say they are very bullish on the Indian market and are looking to ramp up their investments this year.

Over the past two years, these large global venture capital (VC) firms have seemingly been pulling out of the Indian market. This is especially alarming given that foreign investments make up a sizable chunk of overall funding in India.

Investment giant Peak XV