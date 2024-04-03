Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bets from big global VC firms fall 80% in India in 2023 amid funding winter

Foreign investors plan revival in Indian startups despite 2023 slowdown

funding winter
Premium

US-headquartered Tiger Global reduced its investments by around 71 per cent Y-o-Y to $869.9 million across just five deals in 2023, from $3 billion across 45 deals in 2022.

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investments from large foreign investors, like Accel, Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, and Softbank, fell by as much as 80 per cent on average in 2023, amid the Indian startup ecosystem’s so-called funding winter.

Regardless, many of them say they are very bullish on the Indian market and are looking to ramp up their investments this year.

Over the past two years, these large global venture capital (VC) firms have seemingly been pulling out of the Indian market. This is especially alarming given that foreign investments make up a sizable chunk of overall funding in India.

Investment giant Peak XV

Also Read

'To Kill A Tiger' review: Defying the rhetoric of rape culture in India

Oscars 2024: 'To Kill A Tiger' docu on Jharkhand gang-rape case shortlisted

SoftBank to resume investing in Indian startups after 18-month hiatus

Venture capital major Accel aims to invest in 25 Indian startups: Prashanth

GenAI, climate & fintech, hot bets for investors next year: Accel's Prakash

'Tripling down on our India strategy,' says Jungle Ventures' Amit Anand

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle invests in gaming startup Hitwicket

Income tax notices lead to stress among startups, executives and investors

Audio streaming platform Pocket FM completes 1st ESOP buyback worth $8.3 mn

Zomato gets GST notice of Rs 23.26 cr from Karnataka tax authorities

Topics : venture capitalists fundings Foreign investors startups in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeAtal Pension YojanaLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon